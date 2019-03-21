Local fire chief stepping down after 43 years

FIRTH – After 43 years of service, Bruce Anthony is stepping down as fire chief of the Firth Fire Department.

Brandon Jolley, secretary of the Shelley/Firth Fire District, has worked with Anthony for 17 years as a volunteer firefighter. He tells EastIdahoNews.com Anthony was instrumental in starting the fire department in the community.

“He is well-known and well-loved by the community and his accomplishments are many,” Jolley says. “He’s been involved in just about every fire call we’ve had and he’s helped a lot of people during the worst times of their lives.”

Anthony’s list of accomplishments includes getting a new fire station built with new fire engines and equipment. He has personally recruited and trained the staff over the years. The fire department has grown to include three large class A fire pumpers, seven brush attack fire trucks, and 30 volunteers.

Jolley says the fire department started in an old, remodeled service station in the 1950s. The city owned an old fire truck that barely ran. Firth residents would use it to put out fires on their own.

“We relied on Blackfoot a lot back then. It wasn’t a real safe thing for our community,” says Jolley.

Anthony will officially step down March 31. There will be an open house in his honor on March 28th at 7 p.m. at the Firth fire station.

“We’re sad to lose him. He’s been so instrumental in building the fire department and helping firefighters out. He’s someone we all look up to and respect and he will leave a big hole in our department,” Jolley says.

Dale Mecham, who currently serves as the assistant fire chief, will take over as the new chief once Anthony steps down.

Mecham has worked with the department for more than 25 years. Jolley says he is uniquely prepared to take over and help the department grow.