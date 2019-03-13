Local man to compete on ‘Truck Night in America’

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man will compete on “Truck Night in America” in hopes of winning a $10,000 grand prize.

Danny Siler will make his nationwide premiere on the History Channel program Thursday at 8 p.m. MST.

“Truck Night In America” is the self-contained competition series featuring five drivers in their personal customized trucks and jeeps going head to head in three challenges. Each challenge tests a different vehicle attribute: speed, strength and handling.

Between each task, competitors demonstrate their craftsmanship by re-engineering their trucks for the next round.

The last two finalists standing then take on a three-mile, truck killing obstacle course known as “The Green Hell.” While five trucks will enter to compete, only one can win and take the $10,000 grand prize and the title of “Truck Night Champion.”

Helping the competitors are four expert coaches: desert racing champion and truck builder, “Pistol” Pete Sohren; extreme sports pioneer and dirt track racer, Glen Plake; truck builder and master fabricator, Abe Wine and rock crawling champion and master fabricator, Rob “Bender” Park. These four experts offer tough love and their professional perspective on each contender’s strategy and performance.