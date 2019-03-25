Local school district offering scholarships to graduating seniors

Share This

The following is a news release from School District 91 Education Foundation.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – The D91 Education Foundation is committed to making college dreams come true. It is proud to manage the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation and the Odd Fellows scholarships, which provide thousands of dollars in scholarship money to D91 graduates and former graduates.

As part of its work to support teachers and inspire students in Idaho Falls School District 91, the foundation is now accepting applications for the two scholarships. Applications are due April 5.

The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship provides at least one $2,500 scholarship to a deserving high school senior graduating from one of D91’s high schools. The scholarship was established by Idaho Falls philanthropist Bill Maeck. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship was established after Idaho Falls’ Odd Fellows’ Bingham Lodge No. 14 shut down in 2014. It provides a $5,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from one of D91’s high schools and another $5,000 scholarship to a former D91 graduate who is currently a matriculating sophomore or junior enrolled in an Idaho college, university or training program. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The deadline for both scholarships is Friday, April 5. Completed applications can be dropped off at any D91 high school counseling office or the Idaho Falls School District office, 690 John Adams Parkway. They also can be mailed to the district office in care of the D91 Education Foundation or emailed to edfoundation@d91.k12.id.us. To learn more, visit the website or call the D91 Ed Foundation at (208) 525-7504.