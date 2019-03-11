Man arrested on weapon, drug charges after refusing to leave hotel

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to a hotel at 1448 W. Broadway for a report of a man who had been asked to leave but was refusing to do so.

Officers arrived and made contact with 43-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, an Idaho Falls resident, outside the business.

Officers searched Rodriguez and found a handgun, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was arrested unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.