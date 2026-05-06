Power outage affecting Island Park, West Yellowstone - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Fall River Electric is reporting a widespread power outage affecting customers in Island Park and West Yellowstone.

The disruption began around 2:15 p.m., according to Fall River Electric, and it stems from an issue with its power supplier, the Bonneville Power Administration.

Crews from Fall River Electric are on-site and working alongside BPA to identify and resolve the problem.

Members are advised to prepare for the outage to last up to two hours, though restoration efforts are underway.