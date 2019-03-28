Mom who triggered Amber Alert reportedly planned to inject bleach into girl

NAMPA — A mother who triggered an Amber Alert last week told police she was planning to inject bleach into herself and her child to rid themselves of parasites, according to court documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, has been charged with criminal mistreatment of her 10-year-old daughter and court records indicate she may have mental health issues.

The Spokesman-Review reports officers found bleach, charcoal and materials for enemas in a Nampa motel where Helmandollar and her daughter were staying.

Court documents show the child was placed in Child Protective Services custody following Helmandollar’s arrest and that the mother told police the bleach was for cleaning and not injecting.

Helmandollar checked her daughter out of school March 12, and a school staff member noticed her car seats were covered with protective plastic. Helmandollar told the worker they would be staying in a hotel because their house was infected with parasites and insects.

