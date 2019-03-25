Netflix adding 83, dropping 31 titles in April

IDAHO FALLS – We promise we aren’t trying to fool you — the first of April is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of movies and TV shows is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service is adding 83 new titles, and 31 titles are dropping from the service, according to a news release from the company.

You can check out the early 2000s kids caper comedy “Spy Kids,” available April 1. Sartorial Netflix subscribers will be able to watch “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and its sequel starting April 1.

Fans of galaxies far, far away should take the opportunity to catch up on the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series, as several “Clone Wars” titles will leave Netflix on April 7. Several James Bond films also will leave the service next month.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix in April:

Adding

April 1

“Across The Line”

“All the President’s Men”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Deliverance”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Evolution”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“I Am Legend”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Monster House”

“Obsessed”

“Penelope”

“Pineapple Express”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon,” Season 2

“P.S. I Love You”

“Snatch”

“Spy Kids”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“ULTRAMAN” (Netflix Original)

“Valkyrie”

April 2

“Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” (Netflix Original)

April 3

“Suzzanna: Buried Alive” (Netflix Original)

April 5

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2″ (Netflix Original)

“In The Shadows”

“Legacies,” Season 1

“Our Planet” (Netflix Original)

“Persona: Collection” (Netflix Original)

“Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free,” Season 8 (Netflix Original)

“Tijuana” (Netflix Original)

“Unicorn Store” (Netflix Original)

April 9

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” Season 6 (Netflix Original)

April 10

“New Girl,” Season 7

“You vs. Wild” (Netflix Original)

April 11

“Black Summer” (Netflix Original)

April 12

“A Land Imagined” (Netflix Original)

“Band Aid”

“Huge in France” (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Little Bheem” (Netflix Original)

“The Perfect Date” (Netflix Original)

“The Silence” (Netflix Original)

“Special” (Netflix Original)

“Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” (Netflix Original)

April 15

“Luis Miguel – The Series,” Season 1

“No Good Nick” (Netflix Original)

“The New Romantic”

April 16

“Super Monsters Furever Friends” (Netflix Original)

April 18

“My First First Love” (Netflix Original)

April 19

“A Fortunate Man” (Netflix Original)

“Brené Brown: The Call to Courage” (Netflix Original)

“Cuckoo,” Season 5 (Netflix Original)

“I, Daniel Blake”

“Music Teacher” (Netflix Original)

“Rilakkuma and Kaoru” (Netflix Original)

“Samantha!” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Someone Great” (Netflix Original)

April 20

“Grass is Greener” (Netflix Original)

April 22

“Pinky Malinky: Part 2″ (Netflix Original)

“Selection Day” (New Episodes) (Netflix Original)

April 23

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix Original)

April 24

“Bonding” (Netflix Original)

April 25

“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version”

“The Ugly Truth”

April 26

“The Protector: Season 2″ (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads” (Netflix Original)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2″ (Netflix Original)

“Street Food” (Netflix Original)

“The Sapphires”

“Yankee” (Netflix Original)

April 27

“American Honey”

April 28

“Señora Acero,” Season 5

April 29

“Burning”

“The Imitation Game”

April 30

“Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward” (Netflix Original)

“Baki: Part 2″ (Netflix Original)

“Ingress: The Animation” (Netflix Original)

Available sometime in April

“Chambers” (Netflix Original)

Dropping

April 1

“American Pie”

“Billy Madison”

“Blue Mountain State,” Seasons 1-3

“Casino Royale”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

“Die Another Day”

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Goldfinger”

“Happy Feet”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Heat”

“I Love You, Man”

“L.A. Confidential”

“Live and Let Die”

“Luther,” Series 1-4

“Octopussy”

“Pokémon: XY,” Seasons 1-2

“Seven”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“The Living Daylights”

“The Man with the Golden Gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“The World Is Not Enough”

“Wallander,” Series 1-4

“You Only Live Twice”

April 4

“Raw”

April 7

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Seasons 1-5

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions”

April 13

“Video Game High School,” Seasons 1-3

April 18

“Silver Linings Playbook”

This article was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.