Pothole season has arrived and Idaho Falls is making repairs as quickly as possible

IDAHO FALLS — Spring is pothole season in Idaho and there are some care-eaters out there.

With potholes popping up like daisies, the Idaho Falls Street Division has set a goal to repair them, or at least temporarily patch them, within 24 hours of being reported. The Idaho Transportation Department doesn’t have the same goal but they are working to repair roads across the country.

“Now, if we go and fix it and it’s wet and freezing and stuff, it may not look like we’ve gone and fixed it because it will blow out fairly quickly,” Idaho Falls Street Supervisor Brian Cardon said.

Some locals have complained about Broadway in Idaho Falls and the numerous potholes pocketing the street. Cardon said they receive complaints all the time. However, Broadway is a state road, as is Yellowstone Highway, Sunnyside Road from Yellowstone to Interstate 15, and Holmes from Yellowstone to U.S. Highway 20.

“Broadway to Yellowstone will be done — they’re working on it now and they’ll be done — they’re hoping by tomorrow,” ITD spokeswoman Megan Stark told EastIdahoNews.com.

Snake River Parkway potholes | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

For the rest of east Idaho, Stark said ITD crews are just now beginning repairs.

For city roads, Cardon said they will continue to use temporary patches until they can start procuring hot asphalt in the next few weeks.

“Anytime in between snow storms that we have a chance to go out and fill potholes, even when it’s wet, we’ll get out there and fill potholes as long as it’s not ice covering the roadway,” Cardon explained.

He said it takes around 15 minutes to repair a pothole, depending on traffic. When having to deal with coordinating traffic, the repair can take up to an hour.

“If you see a pothole, report it. Sometimes we don’t see them. Sometimes they pop out quicker than we’re anticipating,” Cardon said.

To report potholes on city streets, go to the City of Idaho Falls Webpage.

To report potholes on State roads, Stark said people can email her at megan.stark@itd.idaho.gov.