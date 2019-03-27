School asks for help identifying theft suspects

IDAHO FALLS –A local charter school is asking for help finding the people involving in a theft Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows at least two individuals pulling up to American Heritage Charter School on South 35th West around 5:15 a.m. A person steps out of the passenger side door of a sedan as the trunk swings open. The person then appears to look into the dumpster outside of the school and, after walking around, the person is seen walking off camera.

After a few minutes, the person returns to the car with a box of items. He then returns to the dumpster and removes a few boxes as a second person exits the driver’s door.

Minutes later the people drive away.

The school says the two people broke into a storage unit that holds food, plates and cooking appliances for school lunches. A police report has been filed and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sherrif’s Department at (208) 529-1200.