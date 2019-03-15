UPDATE: Man hits deputy after failing to yield at a stop sign, says ISP

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. Friday)

Idaho State Police have released more details on the crash. Here is the news release from the ISP:

On Friday, March 15, 2019, at approximately 8:11 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash on North 4000 East at State Highway 48, in Rigby.

Gayla Bennick, 56, of Rigby, was traveling south on North 4000 East in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. A deputy from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was traveling east on State Highway 48 in a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. Bennick failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out in front of the deputy, who then struck Bennick. They then struck Ricardo Galvan Munoz, 44, of Rigby, who was stopped at a stop sign on North 4000 East in a 2006 Nissan Armada.

The deputy was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. All parties were wearing a seatbelt.

Bennick was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign.

The travel lane at North 4000 East was blocked for approximately two hours.

PREVIOUS STORY (9:15 a.m. Friday)

RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-car crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of 300 North 4000 East (Highway 48) near Rigby around 8:15 a.m.

Idaho State Police investigators tell EastIdahoNews.com that the driver of a Jeep pulled out from a stop sign and hit the Jefferson County Sheriff deputy. Another SUV was also involved in the crash.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Sheriff Steve Anderson.

