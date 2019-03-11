Two in custody, ISP trooper injured in high speed pursuit on I-15

MCCAMMON — An Idaho State Police trooper was injured and two people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase along I-15 Monday.

Lt. Bill Collins of the Pocatello Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com that the pursuit began shortly before noon and lasted for only a few minutes. Spike strips were deployed but the vehicle kept going until coming to a stop near Inkom, Collins says. That’s when two people in the car were taken into custody.

Idaho State Police confirm a trooper was injured in the pursuit but details of his injuries and how he was hurt were not released.

Collins says the vehicle involved in the pursuit was taken to Pocatello and officials are searching the car after obtaining a search warrant.

The names of those taken into custody have not been released but EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we receive them.