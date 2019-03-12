Wanted man in custody after being found on stolen bicycle

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 10, just after 11 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of the Bone Store to investigate a disturbance. Deputies were advised that four males exchanged words on a snowmobile trail over a vehicle stuck in the snow past the “road closed” sign. During this confrontation, it was reported at least one of the males was armed and may have fired a shot toward them as they were leaving.

As deputies responded to the area, one passed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description and was able to turn around and initiate a traffic stop on it. A male adult, later identified as 36-year-old Michael R. Whitman of Idaho Falls, fled on foot from the passenger side of the vehicle leaving behind a firearm and evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy was able to detain the driver while others searched for Whitman. Deputies also found that Whitman was currently wanted for a felony probation violation warrant out of Bingham County. An Alertsense phone warning was also sent to area residents from dispatch advising that the wanted subject may be hiding on property in the area.

On March 11, deputies were made aware that a male matching the description of Whitman was picked up on the Bone Rd. in the morning hours and given a ride back to the Ammon area. Deputies continued to search the Ammon area and the last known address for Whitman in Mobile Home Estates.

During this time, a deputy located a male riding a bicycle matching Whitman’s description near 1st St. and Adam Drive. The male gave a false name to the deputy but then fled on foot for a short distance before being caught and taken into custody. The male was confirmed to be Michael Whitman and was found to have stolen the bicycle from an unknown victim to ride back toward his residence.

Whitman was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the felony Bingham County warrant as well as new misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing and providing false information to a police officer. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident from the night before and any further charges are still pending at this time.