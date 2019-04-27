Another wholesale food store is coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you have asked what’s happening on Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls near the Motel 6 and the offramp from U.S. Highway 20.

The property, at 1240 Lindsay Boulevard, is being developed into a 20,265 square foot Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store. Until recently the chain was known as Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice. The site plan was approved in December. Permits for foundation, plumbing, mechanical and electrical have been submitted. The job value is estimated at $2.4 million.

Headquartered in the Portland, Oregon area, the company has been operating throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. As a wholesale food distributor and food service warehouse, it stocks food products, chef supplies, wholesale restaurant supplies, and catering supplies.

With 66 wholesale locations, the chain has stores in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah. In addition to Idaho Falls, stores are scheduled to open this year in Meridian, and Kalispell, Montana. Stores have already opened this year in Salt Lake City, Portland, Carson City, Nevada, and Sacramento, California.

This article was first published by BizMojoIdaho.com. It is used here with permission.