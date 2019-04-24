Authorities urge safe driving after two kids on bikes are hit by cars

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are urging drivers to watch for children after two elementary schoolers were hit on bikes this week.

One incident involved a 7-year-old riding a bike to Hawthorne Elementary School around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle struck the child causing minor injuries, but the boy was not transported to the hospital. It’s not clear if the driver was cited.

Another incident occurred Tuesday when an 8-year-old cyclist was riding in a crosswalk on their way home from A.H. Bush Elementary. A vehicle struck the child at the intersection of West Anderson Street and Ada Avenue causing minor injuries. The child was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but was expected to be treated and released. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says as warmer weather brings people outdoors to enjoy the sunshine, its important that motorists, pedestrians and cyclists be alert, aware, and watch out for each other.

Remember the following: