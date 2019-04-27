‘Avengers: Endgame’ sends this version of the Marvel movie universe out with a huge bang!

A lot of people labor under the assumption that movie critics are supposed to do their job completely free of bias. I’m here to tell you that is a bunch of hooey. Your film knowledge, your emotional state, the kind of day you’ve had and so much more influence how a movie hits you. Heck, the very act of popular film criticism is an exercise in subjectivity. Any film critic who won’t admit as much is lying.

I’m putting this out there because I knew going into “Avengers: Endgame” that I was going to like it. The question was “How much?” It turned out that I didn’t like it at all. I LOVED it.

“Endgame” finds our favorite Marvel heroes trying to deal with life in the wake of Thanos’ universe-altering snap at the end of “Infinity War.” When an opportunity arises, the Avengers remaining from The Snappening charge into battle, hoping to reverse the effects of The Snap and vanquish the big lilac-skinned menace for good.

If this synopsis seems a little more vague than usual, it’s because I really can’t dig too deep into the plot without divulging spoilers. And I really don’t want to ruin any surprises.

That being the case, I thought I’d just list a few of my favorite things from “Endgame” in as general of terms as possible. These are just a few of the reasons I think this movie is worth heading out to the theater to see.

The Writing. This movie may not have the sheer number of characters that “Infinity War” but it has much more of an emotional load to bear, and balancing it out between the characters takes skilled writing. Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely do a beautiful job of giving our heroes the space they (and we) need to feel the weight pressing down on them.

“Avengers: Endgame” often feels like an assemblage of moments more than one cohesive story. But what moments! This flick delivers the pulse-pounding action, the humor, and the character moments that have made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the biggest movie franchise in history. Along the way, it throws in a heaping helping of heart and emotion. It may clock in at over three hours, but it FLIES by. I wasn’t ready for it to end.

5 Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG-13