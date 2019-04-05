Bear hunters take note: Spring rules for 2018 still in effect

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Stock photo

POCATELLO — Recently approved big game hunting seasons and rules, which included expanding bear hunting opportunity in southeast Idaho, take effect July 1.

In March, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission set big game hunting seasons and rules for 2019-2021, which included expanding bear hunting opportunity in the Southeast Region. With spring bear hunts upon us, hunters are reminded that bear hunting regulations this spring are the same as they were in spring 2018. The recent changes to bear hunting regulations in southeastern Idaho are not applicable until after the approved big game rules take effect July 1.

Specifically, harvest of black bears in Units 71, 72, 74, 75, 77, and 78 is ILLEGAL during the upcoming spring bear hunt. Harvest opportunities for black bears in those units will begin in the fall of 2019.

“We don’t want to see well-intentioned hunters inadvertently breaking the rules,” says Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager with Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “Folks need to remember that the spring 2019 bear hunting season was set two years ago during the prior season setting process.”

The 2019-2021 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Rules brochure will be available online at here sometime in early April and at Fish and Game license vendors soon thereafter.