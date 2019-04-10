Body of missing man found near Pocatello identified

POCATELLO — A jogger discovered the body of a missing man near the City Creek Trail System just west of Pocatello Tuesday night.

Deputies recovered the body of 22-year-old Ariel Trinidad Arellano, Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com. The sheriff says the jogger was near the Bannock County line on the trail system around 8:30 p.m. when he found the body and called 911 to report it.

Due to snow and muddy conditions recovery of Arellano’s body was difficult. Deputies, and search and rescue crews, got stuck in the mud during the attempt. Arellano’s body was taken to Portneuf Regional Medical Center shortly after 10 p.m. where the body is awaiting transportation to Boise for a forensic autopsy, Nielsen says.

Nielsen said Arellano was reported missing to the Pocatello Police Department Monday but it is too early in the investigation to say what caused his death or if any foul play is suspected.

An Idaho State Police missing person flyer says the last time anyone had contact with Arellano was on April 2.