Check out these Easter egg hunts this weekend

Here’s a list of Easter Egg hunts happening this weekend in east Idaho

BLACKFOOT

– The Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce invites you to the annual community Easter Egg Hunt. It’s happening at 10 a.m. in Jensen Grove Park. Arrive early! Over 10,000 eggs up for grabs! The park is separated into age groups. Be sure to check the comments for a map of designated areas so you come prepared. Signs will also be posted for each area. Click here for more information.

AMMON

– Bring the kids to McCowin Park for the 23rd annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m. (For children 12 & Under).

– The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome, all they ask is you bring your own basket or bag to collect eggs.

IDAHO FALLS

– The 4th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday at Snake River Landing. Kicking off promptly at 10 a.m., the Great Easter Egg Hunt is for kids 12 and under and offers more than 25,000 eggs, small age groups, large egg hunting zones, thousands of pieces of candy, tons of prizes for the kids, free photos with the Easter Bunny, and tons of fun. The event is free.

– You’re invited to the community Easter Egg Hunt at Hope Lutheran Church. Be sure to get here early as the hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. Saturday. The hunt is open to children up to 12 years old. They have three age group areas, so the toddlers will not have to compete with the older children. Hope Lutheran Church is located at 2071 12th Street.

– Doug Andrus Distributing second Easter Egg Hunt will be held Friday at 4 p.m. on the lawn at the Doug Andrus Distributing office. The Easter Bunny will be posing for pictures an hour before the egg hunt. For Doug Andrus employees and their families. Bring your own basket. Age groups are: 0 to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 12.

RIGBY

– Local law enforcement will be covering the Rigby City Park with more than 10,000 eggs. The hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Be sure to get your picture with the Easter Bunny and your favorite police officer.

REXBURG

– Join hundreds of children looking for 19,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, and many local businesses, the Rexburg Easter Egg Hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Porter Park.

If you’re hosting an Easter egg hunt that’s not listed here, please send an email to news@eastidahonews.com.