Construction to begin on Lorenzo Bridge

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG — Construction will begin Monday on the Lorenzo Bridge on US-20 in Madison County. The bridge rehabilitation is expected to be completed this fall.

“This rehabilitation will entail re-surfacing of the bridge deck, replacing the guardrail, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement,” said ITD Project Manager Alecia Johnson. “This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge.”

Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single lane two-way traffic.