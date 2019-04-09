‘Cookies for Kids’ underway at Chick-fil-A to benefit Primary Children’s Hospital

AMMON — Buy a delicious chocolate chunk cookie on Tuesday and you’ll be helping sick kids.

Chick-fil-A in Ammon is holding its annual “Cookies for Kids” event where $1.00 of each cookie sold will be donated to Primary Children’s Hospital. Customers can purchase individual, half dozen, small tray and large trays of cookies while helping a good cause.

“Last year we sold almost 3,000 cookies and this year we’re hoping to do more,” Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Lisa Clark tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Cookies can be picked up in the restaurant and orders can be placed ahead of time by calling (208) 523-COWS.

Chick-fil-A is located at 3003 S. 25th E. and is open until 10 p.m.