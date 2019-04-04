Drunken driver going 86 mph who caused man’s death will be eligible for parole after 4 years

A woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the 2018 death of another motorist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison but will be eligible for parole after serving just four.

Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Courtni Verity, 23, of Meridian, in front of a crowded courtroom Thursday afternoon following a long spell of impact statements and presentations from prosecutors, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Verity, who pleaded guilty in January, also will have her driver’s license suspended for 10 years after her release.

“While I think Ms. Verity has some instinct to appreciate the scope of the loss she created, she continues — based upon her level of maturity — continues to focus on what this means to her,” Reardon said. “I heard too many times how much this hurts her.”

In the early hours of July 22, 2018, Verity was driving drunk and speeding when she rear-ended the vehicle of 36-year-old Herbert “Herbie” Moran on Ten Mile Road, which caused Moran’s vehicle to strike a guard rail and spin out. Moran was ejected and died at the scene.

A pair of blood alcohol tests showed Verity’s level was between 0.197 and 0.21, both well more than double the legal limit. And according to Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Whitney Faulkner, Verity was driving 86 mph in a 35 mph zone when she caused the accident.

“She had no other plans than to drive,” Faulkner said. “Hopefully this sentence will deter someone who is thinking of drinking and driving from doing so.”

The state asked for a 15-year sentence with five years fixed, while the defense asked for just three years fixed — though they asked that it be a suspended sentence with probation and that she serve just one year, pay restitution and do 1,000 hours of community service.

Faulkner gave a thorough presentation outlining the events leading up to the crash. An investigation showed that Verity had been to at least three bars prior to the crash, Faulkner said, and had a nearly empty bottle of vodka in her front passenger seat, with receipts showing she had just bought it hours earlier.

Faulkner also said an inmate told investigators that Verity said at one point that Moran’s death “really did not matter” because he was not married and had no children. The defense vehemently denied that such a statement was made.

Moran’s mother, Maureen, gave statements on behalf of her and her husband. She spoke of a loving son who wanted nothing more than to help others.

“Herbie touched so many lives. He loved being an uncle and (loved) his friends,” she said. “I think about my son every evening, every day. … Courtni Verity made a decision that night … because of that choice, our lives will never be the same.”

Verity’s attorney agreed that his client deserved to be punished but did not believe that a lengthier sentence would serve justice or help her. After reading letters in support of Verity’s character, he told the court that his client deserved leniency because she’s “not a bad person” and not a threat to society.

The letters said Verity “expressed sorrow and truly expressed regret.”

At the end of the hearing, Verity read a statement to the court and said that she would “take Herbert’s place if (she) could.”

“I made an impulsive, senseless decision,” Verity said. “I’m sorry that I can’t bring Herbert back, for all the pain and emptiness, for turning your world upside down.

“This is all my fault. It’s all unbearable and painful. … It’s unbearable to know that he left too soon because I was impulsive and selfish.”