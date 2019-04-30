Freeze warning issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning starting at midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-20s in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Sensitive early plant growth could be damaged or killed as temperatures drop into the 20s. Officials recommend covering sensitive plants.

