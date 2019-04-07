Idaho Falls D91 parents, patrons invited to ‘State of our Schools’ meeting

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District 91 is encouraging all parents and patrons to attend the “State Of Our Schools” Community Meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Skyline High School.

Community members will have the chance to share their ideas about how we can ensure our school buildings meet the needs of our students now and in the future. Those who cannot attend the meeting will be able to participate online at www.ifschools.org.

The meeting is part of the district’s work to develop a 10-year facilities master plan that will guide future decisions about improvements to D91’s school buildings. The plan will culminate this summer with the presentation of recommendations to the Board of Trustees. Those recommendations could include everything from major renovations to boundary changes to new construction.

“Community input is a critical part of crafting this plan to improve our school facilities,” said Superintendent George Boland. “We are asking the whole community – supporters and opponents — to help us create something two-thirds of our patrons will support. We need that level of support if we are going to pass the bond that will be necessary to pay for the upgrades.”

The district has contracted with Cooperative Strategies to develop the 10-year facilities master plan. Cooperative Strategies is an expert in education facilities planning that has worked with school districts around the country. As part of its work Cooperative Strategies is conducting an independent analysis of D91’s school buildings, looking at issues such as condition and capacity. It also is working with a Steering Committee of D91 parents, patrons, students, staff and community leaders.

Parents and patrons can see all the work that’s been done so far on the facilities master plan here. This website will be updated throughout the process, which includes another community meeting at Skyline High School on May 15.