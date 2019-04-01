Illusionist, ABBA tribute group, folk band and others to perform at BYU-Idaho

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — The Center Stage Performing Arts Series at Brigham Young University-Idaho has announced its lineup for the Spring 2019 Semester with promising shows from acclaimed musicians such as Alex Boyé to renowned illusionist Mike Super.

Performing Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium, America’s Got Talent finalist and award-winning illusionist Mike Super will achieve astonishing, mind-boggling feats.

The National Parks, a fan-favorite and four-member folk/pop band, will perform on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

ABBA-Mania plans to recreate the authentic 70s ABBA pop concert experience on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium while also including a tribute to Cher in their show titled ABBA-Mania: An ABBA Tribute with Cher Tribute Artist.

Alex Boyé will return to BYU-Idaho for a performance on Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium and will be performing songs saturated with pop, gospel themes, and African rhythms.

The Lost Fingers, a quartet from Quebec, Canada, will perform Django gypsy-style arrangements from familiar compositions on Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Debra and Harry Bonner, along with their eight children, will share inspiring messages through vocal arrangements on Friday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

A free brochure listing all BYU-Idaho performing arts events is available through the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office at (208) 496-3170, the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce at (208) 356-5700, or BYU-Idaho University Relations at (208) 496-2000. Detailed information about the upcoming performances, how to purchase tickets, and community season tickets can be found on the Center Stage website at go.byui.edu/center-stage.

Here is additional information about each event:

Mike Super: Magic & Illusion

Friday, May 3

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

As winner of NBC’s Phenomenon, finalist on America’s Got Talent, guest of Penn & Teller Fool Us, and with more than 43 million views on YouTube, magician Mike Super continues to rack up honors and increase his popularity in the entertainment world. Back by popular demand since his performance a year ago at BYU-Idaho, Mike will be returning to share his unique brand of illusion, personality, and humor that will enchant viewers.

Tickets go on sale April 15. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

The National Parks

Friday, May 10

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

Formed in early 2013 in Provo, Utah, The National Parks’ popularity rocketed with their first album, Young, which immediately climbed to number 13 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. Since then, the band has independently released two more studio albums, Until I Live and 2017’s Places, that continue the Parks’ signature songwriting and vocal harmonization.

Tickets go on sale April 15. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. Notice: Audience members (floor tickets only) will be allowed to stand at this concert. No children under four. Classroom dress.

ABBA-Mania: An ABBA Tribute with Cher Tribute Artist

Friday, May 31

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

ABBA-Mania takes you back to the pop disco era performing the hits of one of the greatest pop bands in history, ABBA. Featuring authentic costumes, choreography, a live band, and back-up singers, the concert recreates the ABBA experience. As in the 2018 Mamma Mia movie, the concert will feature an appearance and performance by Cher—at least from a special tribute artist emulating the pop diva.

Tickets go on sale April 22. Cost is $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

Alex Boyé

Saturday, June 8

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

With nearly one billion views on his YouTube channel, Alex Boyé has successfully fused pop and gospel music forms with the explosive rhythms of his ancestral continent of Africa. A high-energy and motivating performer, Alex has said that his “ultimate goal is to make people feel good and give them a few moments of uplift, which as I’ve discovered over the years, can have transforming and even lifesaving potential.”

Tickets go on sale April 22. Cost is $10 for BYU-Idaho students, $20 for general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

The Lost Fingers

Friday, June 14

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, The Lost Fingers quartet transforms pop/rock music classics and original compositions into distinctive Django gypsy-style arrangements with a hint of blue grass. Combining unbridled guitar (Francois Rioux, Byron Mikaloff), bass artistry (Alex Morissette) and the celestial voice of Valerie Amyot, the Lost Fingers offer a high-energy performance of songs sung in both English and French.

Tickets go on sale April 22. Cost is $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

The Bonner Family

Friday, August 2

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

Expertly crafted vocal harmonies, soulful original songs, and inspiring messages define the music of The Bonner Family. Debra and Harry Bonner served as Baptist missionaries in Africa before becoming members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In this powerful performance, they and their eight children share the message dearest to their hearts: “We need Him, and He is here.”

Tickets go on sale April 22. Cost is $6 for BYU-Idaho, $12 for general public, $7 for Education Week Participants. No children under four. Classroom dress.