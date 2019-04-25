It’s official! Costco is coming to Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Plans for an Idaho Falls Costco location were unveiled tonight as the retail giant received unanimous approval by the Idaho Falls City Council to build in the city as part of Idaho Falls’ Economic Development Incentive Program.

Along with their application, a preliminary site plan was previewed for the northwest corner of Lincoln Road and 25th East (Hitt Road) in Idaho Falls. The site plan includes a 150,000 square foot retail facility as well as a 15 to 30 position fueling station.

“Tonight’s announcement is terrific news for our community. ’When is Costco coming?’ has been one of the most frequently asked economic development questions we’ve heard for years,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “I am very confident that Costco executives will find a very professional and competent group of city planning, building, inspection and permitting officials to help them through this process, as well as a more than enthusiastic customer base when they arrive.”

The Idaho Falls Costco is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the city with full medical and dental benefits and salaries in excess of $15 per hour. Construction is expected to begin in September of 2019 with an anticipated opening date of August of 2020.

“Costco’s decision to locate in Idaho Falls was based on several factors, including the City’s ability to offer the Economic Development Incentive Program. Companies can qualify for this incentive primarily through creating a large quantity of new jobs in the community. Costco will do so, generating a substantial overall economic impact and spurring additional economic development in the northeast area of the city,” said Dana Briggs, Economic Development Coordinator. “It has been a pleasure working with Costco Wholesale Corporation. The integrity of the company is evident in all coordination and communication. We look forward to continually working together as the Idaho Falls facility becomes a reality.”

The city’s Economic Development Incentive Program is designed to provide incentives to existing business expansion or new business location within Idaho Falls.

Mayor Casper praised city staff for their hard work and efforts to help bring Costco to the city. “I am very pleased with the behind-the-scenes preparation that Dana Briggs, our city’s Economic Development Coordinator, and her City colleagues have been able to make with this project so far. The best is yet to come.”