Compass Academy closed Thursday following threat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Compass Academy are canceled on Thursday after a student received an “anonymous generic threat to the school.”

Idaho Falls School District 91 sent a message to parents Wednesday evening announcing the closure and said the district is taking a “cautious approach.”

“Idaho Falls Police Department was immediately contacted and are actively conducting an investigation. IFPD has not yet determined if the threat is credible,” the message says.

Other schools in the district will remain open, but police officers will be present at Dora Erickson Emergency as an added measure of security and doors will be locked throughout the day.

“Threats or violence are not a joking matter. Idaho Falls School District and Idaho Falls Police Department take all threats seriously. All threats and reports are thoroughly investigated. Student and staff safety are our top priority,” the district said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM IDAHO FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT 91

Today, a Compass Academy student received an anonymous generic threat to the school. Idaho Falls Police Department was immediately contacted and are actively conducting an investigation. IFPD has not yet determined if the threat is credible.

The district is taking a cautious approach. All Compass Academy classes will be canceled Thursday, May 7th.

As the reported concern was specific to Compass Academy, Erickson Elementary will remain open and operate as scheduled tomorrow. As an added measure, the Idaho Falls Police Department will be present at Erickson in the morning, and students will enter the building directly upon arrival. Doors will remain locked throughout the day.

Threats or violence are not a joking matter. Idaho Falls School District and Idaho Falls Police Department take all threats seriously. All threats and reports are thoroughly investigated. Student and staff safety are our top priority.