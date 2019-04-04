LDS church reverses course; allows baptisms for children with LGBTQ parents

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a major policy reversal Thursday regarding same-sex couples in the church.

“Effective immediately, children of parents who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender may be baptized without First Presidency approval if the custodial parents give permission for the baptism and understand both the doctrine that a baptized child will be taught and the covenants he or she will be expected to make,” President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the church’s First Presidency, announced Thursday.

Additionally, same-sex couples will no longer be considered apostates.

“Previously, our Handbook characterized same-gender marriage by a member as apostasy. While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of Church discipline. Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way.”

Read the entire statement from church leaders here.

In 2015, the church had strengthened its policies against same-sex members. According to that policy, children living with same-sex parents or guardians won’t be allowed membership in the church until they turn 18 or become of “legal age.” The child must also have “disavowed the practice of same-gender cohabitation and marriage,” before they were allowed to become members, according to a the previous policy.

RELATED: LDS Church Leader explains new policies for children of same-sex parents

“The very positive policies announced this morning should help affected families. In addition, our members’ efforts to show more understanding, compassion, and love should increase respect and understanding among all people of goodwill. We want to reduce the hate and contention so common today,” the church’s statement read.