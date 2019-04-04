Man arrested after police say he robbed a grocery store pharmacy at gunpoint

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

CHUBBUCK — On April 4 at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers with the Chubbuck Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the pharmacy inside Smith’s Food and Drug Store on Yellowstone Ave. Prior to our arrival, we were told that an adult male suspect had threatened employees and told them that he was in possession of a firearm. We were also told that he had left the area in a vehicle.

Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the robbery and began looking for the suspect. At approximately 3:09 p.m., officers with the Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the 1900 Block of South 4th at which point he was placed into custody without incident.

This investigation is still developing rapidly and we are still in the process of gathering information. As we are able to, we will release more information which we would anticipate will be no sooner than tomorrow.

This case is yet another example of the cooperative working relationship between law enforcement agencies in southeast Idaho and their dedication to public safety in our communities.