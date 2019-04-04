Man charged with aggravated battery after argument over cattle

Share This

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was charged with aggravated battery after an argument over cows on a Jefferson County property last month.

Andrew L. Clark, 28, was arrested March 31 after Jefferson County Sheriff deputies were called to a disturbance in the area of 168 North 4600 East.

An employee of Fosters Land and Cattle received word that cattle were out and he went to the area to retrieve the animals, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The employee found the cows and then encountered Clark.

“Andrew said to (the employee), ‘Get these f****** cows off my property or we will have more problems. Get these f****** cows out of here, or else I’ll start flinging lead. I’ll drop them. You have 10 f****** minutes to get these f****** cows off my f****** property, or they will be full of holes,'” court documents state.

The employee told deputies that he could see an outline of a handgun with light from the porch and that Clark walked toward him yelling, “I will shoot these cows off my property and you better f****** run!”

Clark then raised his arm and pointed the handgun at the employee’s face, according to court documents. The employee asked Clark to put the gun down, and no shots were fired.

Deputies who responded said they found a handgun in Clark’s home. He was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he has since posted bail.

Clark was arraigned April 1, and a preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 11. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.