Minor flooding along Portneuf River in Bannock County

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service is reporting minor flooding along sections of the Portneuf River between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello and in the Inkom and Blackrock areas.

At this time the flooding is limited to surrounding lowlands and agricultural lands.

In those areas, the river is measuring at 8.6 feet, which is above flood stage of 8.5 feet.

A flood warning is in effect in these areas until further notice.