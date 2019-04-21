Newsmakers Encore: ‘Political Cowboy’ Chad Prather

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Chad Prather. This interview was recorded in Nov. 2017 and became one of the most-watched East Idaho Newsmakers.

Prather is known for his hundreds of online videos in which he comments on life, politics and current events. He was entertaining audiences on television as early as two years old and has used his communication skills to influence international leaders with humor and inspiration.

The “Political Cowboy” is known for his way with words. He is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician and observational humorist. He is often referred to as “the modern day Will Rogers” who is a combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy.

His social media viral video views are counted in the hundreds of millions. Many recognize him from his fast talking, rapid fire rants from the front seat of his truck. CNN has labeled his the “Pick-up Pundit” and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has called Prather, “supernaturally articulate.” He is known for his comedic family stories told from an adult perspective onstage.

Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN and has been featured in magazines from Southern Living to Nash Country Weekly. He is the host of Ride TV’s “It’s My Backyard.” And just recently finished his wildly successful 2016 “Kings of Cowtown Comedy Tour.” Prather has sold-out theaters all over America and is one of the country’s fastest rising and talked about comedians and entertainers.

Prather will be in Idaho Falls 26. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Watch the conversation in the video player above.