Officials warn backcountry road conditions still unsafe, under partial closure

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — As the warmer weather is melting snow in the high country, some of the backcountry and county maintained forest service roads are still under partial closures while equipment works to grade and remove snow. Warming weather is also causing a high risk of snow and mud slides in these areas that can completely cover roads.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office asks those who are traveling on these backcountry roads to obey the road closed signs, even if it looks like the roadway is clear beyond them. Those signs are in place for a reason due to dangerous slide and unsafe conditions. Those who travel beyond these road closed signs are putting their safety at risk as well as rescue and road crew personnel. At the same time, vehicles who get stuck or sink into the road way in these areas cause costly delays for Road and Bridge crews who are working every day to get the road open for everyone’s use. Anyone failing to obey a road closed sign can be cited under county ordinance and can incur the costs of towing and removal of their vehicle.

Areas that still remain closed include the Bear Creek Rd., Meadow Creek area, and several others that have road closed signs and obvious slide and debris making it impassable. The Snake River Rd. in Swan Valley and a portion of the Fall Creek Rd. is open, but we stress to use caution and watch for heavy equipment working in those areas. Please help our Deputies and Road and Bridge crews out by obeying signs and maintaining safety in these areas.