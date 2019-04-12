Police investigating armed robbery, search underway for suspect

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a reported armed robbery at a business on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

Multiple officers were called to Check into Cash at 1175 East 17th Street around 11:30 a.m. Nobody was injured, according to police, and investigators are looking for a suspect described as a dark-skinned man in his mid-20s weighing around 120 pounds. He was wearing dark workout clothes with lime green on the bottom of the legs.

The suspect was last seen on foot headed westbound on 17th Street toward Lowes. Anyone with information is asked to call police.