POLICE: Pocatello man arrested after leading police on chase, fighting with officers

POCATELLO (KPVI) — The Pocatello Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jonathon Brewer Wednesday night after he ran from officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Police say a person called to report Brewer to police at around 6:30 p.m. The witness was aware police were looking for Brewer, and spotted him in a car at the Marshall Public Library in downtown Pocatello. He was wanted on a parole violation for failing to appear in court.

Pocatello Police spokeswoman Dianne Brush says the witness then tried to stop Brewer from leaving the parking lot by blocking his car. When police arrived, Brewer drove away from officers, who pursued him for a few blocks before suspending the chase.

Police found Brewer again on the 300 block of South Hayes Avenue. He again tried to run from officers, this time on foot. Officers caught up to Brewer after he fell down, injuring himself slightly.

Brush says he fought the arresting officers, spitting on them and injuring one. He was arrested for a myriad of charges including resisting and obstructing, battery, assault upon an officer and eluding an officer. He was taken to the Bannock County Jail.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.