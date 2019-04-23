UPDATE: Truck hits sinkhole while going through construction area in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A pickup truck fell into a sinkhole Tuesday evening after the driver attempted to cross a closed road.

Blackfoot Police Lt. Gordan Croft tells EastdahoNews.com that a section of Parkway Drive between Jensens Grove Drive and Meridian Street has been closed for several days while the city performs routine maintenance on the road.

City workers were aware that there was a leaky water main in the road, but not that it had saturated the ground. A previous version of this article said the water main had broke, but that was incorrect.

On Tuesday evening, a pickup attempted to drive on the closed portion of the road, despite the road closure signs, and sunk into a hole. No one was injured.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.