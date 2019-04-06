Teenage girl reported missing from Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Police are asking the public for help in locating a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Kynley Wright is 16-years-old, weighs around 140 pounds, is 5’5″, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt over a grey sweatshirt, jeans, cowboy boots and glasses.

Details surrounding her disappearance have not been released but the Blackfoot Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on Kynley’s whereabouts to contact Detective Hall at (208) 785-1234.

This is the second eastern Idaho teenager reported missing within the past few days. Chubbuck Police issued an alert for help in 17-year-old Jennifer Schwindt who was reported missing Wednesday.

Jennifer is described as being 5’8” tall with green eyes and blonde hair. Police and Jennifer’s family have been unable to contact her for several days.

Jennifer Schwindt | Courtesy Leslie Egbert

In a Facebook post, Jennifer’s mother, Leslie Egbert, says her daughter ran away and left her cell phone at home. Egbert believes Jennifer could be in danger.

Anyone who has had contact with Jennifer or may have information on where she could be is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.