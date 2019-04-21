Two adults and one child taken to EIRMC following crash on I-15

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls in Bingham County on Saturday.

Police say at about 1 a.m., Marissa Noll, 24, of Boise, was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee north on I-15 when she lost control of her vehicle. The Jeep went off the left shoulder and rolled, coming to rest on its top in the right southbound lanes.

Noll, her passenger, Abraham Allen, 23, of Boise, and a juvenile, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Noll and Allen were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile was properly restrained in a child safety seat.

Both lanes were blocked for approximately one hour.