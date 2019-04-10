Traffic blocked on US Highway 20 near Island Park due to crash

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A section of U.S. Highway 20 is blocked to traffic after a semi-truck jackknifed near Island Park.

Idaho State Police say the crash occurred between Old Highway 47 and 4900 North Road near milepost 399 just after noon on Wednesday.

There is significant snow and ice in the area, which contributed to the crash, according to ISP.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is released.