UPDATE: Man arrested for grand theft, DUI, eluding, and battery after police chase

UPDATE:

Bonnville County Sheriff deputies arrested 40-year-old Jonathan G. Yearsley following a police chase in Idaho Falls and Ammon on Thursday evening.

Police reports show at about 4:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of 1st Street and Ammon Road for a disturbance where a man was walking down the middle of the road. While in route, deputies were advised the male had tried to get into a car on Amy Lane, tried to enter a residence, and tried to get another man out of his van. The male then went to his parents house nearby and took his father’s vehicle.

As deputies were searching for the male, dispatch began putting out reports of the male and suspect vehicle running people off the road and hitting several cars. The calls came in from areas of Ammon on Midway Avenue, the Target parking lot, across 25th Street to Woodruff and Holmes, over to Longfellow Elementary and near Taylorview Middle School. Reports were that the suspect was driving on sidewalks and in a reckless manner running other motorists off the road.

During this time Idaho Falls Police officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, at one point deploying spike strips deflating the passenger side tires.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect in a field next to Taylorview Middle School and between he and other officers were able to get the vehicle slowed and stopped and take the suspect into custody. During this time the suspect kicked a deputy but was otherwise safely restrained and placed in a patrol car.

The suspect showed signs of impairment. After being checked at the hospital, Yearsley was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on five misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving under the influence and battery on an officer.

Yearsley was also booked for felony grand theft of his father’s vehicle and felony eluding from the pursuit by Idaho Falls Police Officers. Yearlsey was also found to be on felony probation and the information from this event was forwarded to officers from Idaho Probation and Parole for review.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A high-speed chase ended in a field in Idaho Falls on Thursday evening.

The incident began in Bonneville County near Midway Drive during the late afternoon. Deputies received a report of a number of hit and run crashes reportedly by a man driving a Gold Chevy Blazer, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alisa Prudent told EastIdahoNews.com.

An Idaho Falls Police officer observed the vehicle in the city driving erratically, and officers and deputies pursued the individual, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Several additional vehicles were impacted during the pursuit. Officers deployed spike strips, which deflated the man’s tires, but he continued to drive into a field near Stonebrook Lane.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more details and will post them when they are available.