WATCH: Man hides chainsaw in pants

FRESNO, Calif. – Police are looking for a man who stole a chainsaw from a local hardware store.

He was caught-on-camera taking the tool from RG Equipment on Wednesday afternoon. You can see the man shoving the chainsaw down his pants and wrapping his jacket around himself.

The owner of RG Equipment says the thief took off in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.