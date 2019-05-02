2 people dead following two separate crashes Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS – A Twin Falls resident is dead after a car crash Saturday night.

Idaho State Police report 72-year-old Lavere Johnson was driving southbound on Shoshone Street North in Twin Falls. He hit a pedestrian that was standing in the middle of the road at 427 Shoshone Street North around 10:45.

Johnson is uninjured but the pedestrian was killed.

Lanes were blocked for about two hours and 45 minutes while ISP worked to clean up after the crash.

About an hour earlier in Kellogg, an 18-year-old man from Pinehurst was killed after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash.

Ryan Rodriguez, 18, of Wallace was driving a red 2001 Toyota Echo on Interstate 90. Colten Holzheu, 18, of Pinehurst, along with Austin Mcintosh, 18, of Spokane, Washington and 20-year-old Eric Hull of Smelterville were riding with Rodriguez in the vehicle.

Around 9:30, Rodriguez lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail at milepost 51.7 in Kellogg. Holzheu was thrown from the car. ISP does not know whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

After being taken to Shoshone Medical Center, he was pronounced dead. His family have been notified.

The investigation is still underway.