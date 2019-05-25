91-year-old military veteran shows off his one-arm push-ups

IDAHO FALLS — Meet Eugene Andrews. He’s 91-years-old and served in World War II.

Andrews was drafted into the United States Army and ended up traveling to Japan for the occupation in the Signal Corps.

“I consider that time in the military a blessing,” Andrews told EastIdahoNews.com earlier this week.

Andrews grew up in Idaho Falls during the Great Depression. He began working at a young age handling cattle before being drafted into the Army. After he returned, he found a job with Andrew Drilling, where he spent 25 years before opening his own insulation company.

Andrews still fits in his uniform and says he kept it in case he’s ever called to serve again. As you can see in the video above, he’s still very fit and wasn’t afraid to show us his one-arm push-ups. He proves to have great strength in more ways than one.

