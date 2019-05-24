BLM campgrounds near Challis open for the summer

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

CHALLIS — All the BLM Challis Field Office campgrounds are officially open for the summer 2019 season. There are many beautiful areas to choose from, including the very popular Joe T. Fallini Campground on Mackay Reservoir. The Joe T. Fallini recreation area has 22 RV sites with water and electric hookups, $10 with water, $14 with water and electric, and $16 for a double site. The views of the Lost River Range from your campsite are unbeatable.

If you’re looking for a spot along the Salmon River, there are three attractive options. The Cottonwood Campground, Bayhorse Campground, and East Fork Campground are all $10 per night. There are potable water and vault toilets at each of these areas.

“We recently developed the Upper Salmon River Boating Guide, which provides details on the Salmon River as well as unique historical and geological facts,” said Bart Zwetzig, Acting Challis Field Manager. The boating guides are available for purchase for $5 at the Challis Field Office.

In addition to the fee sites, the Challis Field Office also boasts seven other campgrounds that are spread throughout the Mackay and Challis area. From hiking or horseback riding to boating or ATV-ing, there is something here for everyone!

Please call the Challis Field Office at (208)879-6200 or visit rec.gov for more information. All campsites are first come, first served.