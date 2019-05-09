Board Chair Deidre Warden resigns from School District 91

IDAHO FALLS — Longtime Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee Deidre Warden resigned from her position Wednesday due to family obligations.

Warden has represented Zone 5, which includes the areas served by Hawthorne, Longfellow and Sunnyside elementary schools, for more than 10 years. She was first appointed to the board in 2008, according to a school district news release.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Trustees for the last eleven years. Our district continues to operate with strong leadership and dedicated teachers and staff,” Warden said in the release. “It is my firm belief that strong public schools are instrumental in helping each child succeed in their lives.”

Vice Chair Larry Wilson said it has been an honor to serve with Warden on the Board of Trustees.

“I have been impressed by her diligence in listening to the district’s patrons and always working to do what she felt would best benefit students,” Wilson said in a release. “District 91 has been well-served by her selfless service and dedication.”

Anyone interested in filling the seat for Zone 5 should submit a letter of interest to the Idaho Falls School District 91’s administrative offices at 690 John Adams Parkway. Letters are due by 4:30 p.m. on May 17. Letters should include the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons he or she would like to serve on the Board of Trustees. Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Idaho and a resident of Zone 5.

For a description of Zone 5 or to see a map, go to www.ifschools.org, click on “Our District” and then “Board of Trustees.”

Board members expect to interview candidates on May 21. They hope to swear in Warden’s replacement at their regular board meeting on June 12. The person selected to fill the Zone 5 position would be up for election in November 2019.