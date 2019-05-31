Car flips multiple times sending one man to hospital

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man was rushed to the hospital after his car flipped multiple times Friday evening.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies say the crash happened on Lincoln Road in Ammon. The man was the only person to be transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Lovell says the driver was traveling west on Lincoln Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control near Bone Road. The vehicle went off the road, flipped multiple times and was ejected from the vehicle. Deputies believe alcohol was involved and the man sustained serious injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.