Construction to close down one lane of 17th Street in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, HK Contractors, Inc. will be making sidewalk improvements on the north side of 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

The anticipated completion time is May 7. During this time, the westbound right lane and adjacent sidewalk between South Holmes Avenue and St. Clair Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the weekdays to accommodate construction.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we complete ADA sidewalk improvements.

For questions or concerns, contact HK Contractors, Inc. at (208) 523-6600.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.