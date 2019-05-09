Freeze warning in effect for eastern Idaho Friday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The freeze will impact the following cities in eastern Idaho: Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

Temperatures are expected to drop between 28 and 32 degrees. If you recently planted a garden or have other outside plants, NWS is urging to you to cover them before you go to bed Thursday night because the colder temperatures could be damaging to vegetation.

