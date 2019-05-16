Gov. Little appoints two to Sugar City Council

The following is a news release from Idaho Governor’s Office.

SUGAR CITY — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Connie Fogle and Sidney Purser to the Sugar City Council.

Fogle currently works as a real estate broker.

Purser is a former Rigby City Councilmember and Jefferson County Commissioner.

Three of four city council members recently resigned. Governor Little appointed two of the vacancies to establish a quorum of the council. The mayor will appoint the individual who will fill the fourth council vacancy with the consent of the council.

The appointments will be until the next city election, at which time the position shall be filled for the balance of the original term.