$24,000 in scholarships go to 5 graduating seniors in Idaho Falls School District

IDAHO FALLS – Five local high school graduates are the recipients of a $2,500 scholarship.

The William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation, Odd Fellows and the Rahl Family awarded the scholarships to five students in Idaho Falls School District 91. The winners of the scholarship include Faith Katseanas and James Finlinson from Idaho Falls High School, Olivie Shaul from Skyline High School, and Abigail Moody and Jordyn Croft-Goeken from Compass Academy.

“These five well-deserving students submitted thought-provoking essays along with their applications, and it was with great honor to present them with scholarships. It is the foundation’s hope that this small investment will give them a step up as they move forward with their future,” Terri Frickey with the Maeck Family Foundation says in a news release.

The scholarship fund was established several years ago by Idaho Falls philanthropist William “Bill” Maeck.

Faith Katseanas is also one of two students to receive the 2019 Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The other student is Skyline High graduate Addyson Barnes, who is currently attending the University of Idaho. This scholarship was created for D91 graduates who are currently attending college.

Brianna Troyer was this year’s recipient of the $1,500 Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was created last year by the Rahl family to honor their parents. Julie Rahl was a longtime Skyline High School teacher.