Idaho high school student organizes the Tri-Fit Challenge to raise mental health awareness

Share This

BOISE – Ethan Ellis is a senior at One Stone High School and he’s aspiring to be a first responder, he’s already earned his EMT certification and in his free time he organized the Tri-Fit Challenge.

The Tri-Fit challenge brought crossFit gyms together to hold three separate workouts for people in an effort to raise awareness for the mental health challenges that come along with being a first responder.

“PTSI and mental health for first responders is incredibly important,” said Ellis. “Through exhaustion we will get to the true authentic reflection on mental health.”

In this case it’s safe to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Jake Ellis served for the Boise Fire Department for 27 years retiring as a Battalion Chief in 2014.

Jake Ellis went on to become a legislator and this past session he helped pass a law that allows first responders to receive workman’s comp for PTSI and mental health illnesses.

Verdant CrossFit, Snake River CrossFit and personal trainer Tyler Couch each took a station to help the Tri-Fit Challenge take place.

Frank Beauvais is a captain with the Nampa Fire Department, he also started Snake River CrossFit with his wife and was happy to help Ellis with the first ever Tri-Fit Challenge.

“I’ve experience some of these issues,” said Beauvais. “So the opportunity to work with Ethan on this was a no brainer.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.